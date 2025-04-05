ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 121817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $822.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

