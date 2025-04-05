Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 673434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.
Resideo Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
