Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 673434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

