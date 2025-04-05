Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 171442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Metallus Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $486.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

