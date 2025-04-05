TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 4900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

TeraGo Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47.

About TeraGo

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.