Plurilock Security (CVE:PLUR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 211073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Plurilock Security Inc operates an identity-centric cybersecurity company in the United States, India, and Canada. The company operates in two divisions, Technology and Solutions. It offers Plurilock DEFEND, Plurilock DEFEND, an enterprise continuous authentication platform that confirms user identity or alerts security teams to detected compromises in real time; Plurilock AI DLP that helps in data loss prevention and cloud security; and Plurilock AI Cloud that provides access management, email data security, and compliance for cloud environments.

