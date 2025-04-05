Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 2nd

Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, and Steel Dynamics are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in the production, processing, or distribution of agricultural products. These stocks may include firms specializing in crop production, livestock management, agrochemicals, and equipment manufacturing, offering investors exposure to the agricultural sector’s performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.72. 565,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,743. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.29.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.33. 650,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $304.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.60.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.05. 1,057,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $236.86. The company had a trading volume of 349,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,207. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.86.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.85. 590,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.98.

