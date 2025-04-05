EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.49), with a volume of 248908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

EnSilica Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of £37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -170.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.29.

EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX (1.44) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EnSilica had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnSilica plc will post 4.5676173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnSilica Company Profile

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and communications markets.

