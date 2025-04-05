Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.93), with a volume of 150448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.58) price target on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.41. The company has a market capitalization of £82.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

