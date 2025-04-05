Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.93), with a volume of 150448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.03).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.58) price target on shares of Focusrite in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TUNE
Focusrite Stock Down 7.5 %
Focusrite Company Profile
Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.
We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.
Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Focusrite
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.