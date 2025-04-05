MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 205.68 ($2.65), with a volume of 26796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.75).

MaxCyte Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of £257.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.18.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. MaxCyte brings best-in-class technology paired with ongoing support designed to facilitate complex engineering of a wide variety of cells and payloads, with the aim of advancing new treatment options for patients.

