Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 163457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Criteo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,190.75. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,213. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Criteo by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

