Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.22 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 46911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

Kforce Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Kforce Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kforce by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.