Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.22 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 46911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.
Kforce Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.83.
Kforce Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 58.21%.
Institutional Trading of Kforce
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
