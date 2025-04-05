New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.48. 367,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 611,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

New Found Gold Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Found Gold

In other news, Director Keith Boyle purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,875.00. Company insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

