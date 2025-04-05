Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 14750448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.06 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.81.

Insider Activity at Seeing Machines

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Stephane Vedie purchased 1,170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,800 ($60,371.52). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

