Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.81 and last traded at $54.63, with a volume of 1712919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hasbro by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

