Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,178,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 425,799 shares.The stock last traded at $26.18 and had previously closed at $27.22.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF
About Schwab 1000 Index ETF
The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
