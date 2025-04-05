Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,178,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 425,799 shares.The stock last traded at $26.18 and had previously closed at $27.22.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,716,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,843,000 after buying an additional 19,115,413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,970,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,340,000 after buying an additional 3,377,865 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,163 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,633,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after buying an additional 1,363,200 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,939,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,895,000 after acquiring an additional 976,332 shares during the period.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

