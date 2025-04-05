Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.46 and last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 109069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.23.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
