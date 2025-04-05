Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.46 and last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 109069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.23.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

