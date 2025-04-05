Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.46 and last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 109069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.23.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

