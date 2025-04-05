ROI Financial Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $287,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Tesla by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $239.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.98 and a 200 day moving average of $322.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

