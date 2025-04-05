Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.81 and last traded at $112.46, with a volume of 1262235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.44.

Get Nucor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.