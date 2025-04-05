JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.26 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 60655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEE. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,715,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

