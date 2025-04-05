Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 985599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

