FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 236172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.08.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,176 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,632,000 after buying an additional 594,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FormFactor by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FormFactor by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,861,000 after buying an additional 585,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.