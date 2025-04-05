ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $605.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $716.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $597.69 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

