Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $44.93 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 370,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 75,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 109,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

