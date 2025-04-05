Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,953,000 after buying an additional 1,027,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

