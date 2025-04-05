JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $49.62. 7,070,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 3,772,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

