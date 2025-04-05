MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94. 11,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 318,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiSensor AI by 149.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,497 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in MultiSensor AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

