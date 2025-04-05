Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $451.58 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.18 and its 200 day moving average is $532.30.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.