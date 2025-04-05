Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 84,294 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $131,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

