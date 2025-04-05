Hurley Capital LLC Invests $85,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $181.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $176.67 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.