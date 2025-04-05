Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $41.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $507.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
