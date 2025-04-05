Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $41.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $507.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.