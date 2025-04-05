Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

