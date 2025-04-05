Contrasting Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 1 12 0 2.92 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $19.27, suggesting a potential upside of 112.22%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $668.17 million 1.94 -$159.18 million $0.14 64.86 Trump Media & Technology Group $3.62 million 1,039.27 -$400.86 million N/A N/A

Magnite has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite 2.62% 4.64% 1.25% Trump Media & Technology Group -11,076.68% -70.26% -66.62%

Risk and Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.23, suggesting that its share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnite beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. It markets its solutions through sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

