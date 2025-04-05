Gladstone Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 368,974 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 368,974 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,337,000. Walmart makes up 2.8% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,517,000 after buying an additional 809,352 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 4,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $46,979,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Walmart Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

