World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 8.0 %

C stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.