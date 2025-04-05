ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 254,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,582,000 after buying an additional 689,867 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,574,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,918,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $579,932,000 after acquiring an additional 710,281 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $75.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

