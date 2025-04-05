PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,949,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

NYSE:MSI opened at $401.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

