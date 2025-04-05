Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,903,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $478.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $589.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $476.31 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

