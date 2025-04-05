Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $565,306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $383,051,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 169,952.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,405,000 after purchasing an additional 181,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after buying an additional 120,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $114,417,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,841.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,036.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,968.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

