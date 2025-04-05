Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,226 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 794,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $149,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $150.96 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

