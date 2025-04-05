7,165 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Rahlfs Capital LLC

Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

