Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $42 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $42,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $16,870,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.30.

McDonald’s Trading Down 5.8 %

MCD opened at $299.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

