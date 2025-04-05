106,581 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 106,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,426,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.7% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. United Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,402,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $720.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $917.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $979.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,086.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

