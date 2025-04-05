Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.7783 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a 53.2% increase from Aurubis’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Aurubis Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $46.10 on Friday. Aurubis has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

