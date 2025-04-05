Aviva PLC Sells 77,560 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,560 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $77,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 9.3 %

EFX opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.89 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.50.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

