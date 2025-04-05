ROI Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

