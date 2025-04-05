Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,830 ($23.61) and last traded at GBX 1,835 ($23.67), with a volume of 688502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,985 ($25.61).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.09) to GBX 2,730 ($35.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with over 35 years’ history, managing $107bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.
We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society.
