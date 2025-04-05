Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.09. Approximately 5,825,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,194,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

