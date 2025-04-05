PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.95 and last traded at $61.03. Approximately 6,896,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,196,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

