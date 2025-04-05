Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 228537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,251,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 553,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

