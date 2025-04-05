Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 16.6% – What’s Next?

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) fell 16.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 1,038,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,231,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -65.79%.

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,307 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,110,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,643,000 after buying an additional 264,935 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Camping World by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after buying an additional 975,168 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,142,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Camping World by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,258 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

